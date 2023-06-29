CLEMMONS, NC - Joseph Bachman Morton, Jr., age 92, of Clemmons, NC passed away on June 17, 2023 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.

He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, but grew up in Bristol and became a resident of Kingsport from 1958 until moving to Clemmons, NC in 2018. He was employed by Tennessee Eastman Company for 35 years, retiring in 1993.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you