CLEMMONS, NC - Joseph Bachman Morton, Jr., age 92, of Clemmons, NC passed away on June 17, 2023 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.
He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, but grew up in Bristol and became a resident of Kingsport from 1958 until moving to Clemmons, NC in 2018. He was employed by Tennessee Eastman Company for 35 years, retiring in 1993.
Mr. Morton was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a 1958 Chemical Engineering graduate of the University of Tennessee. He was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church, and then Clemmons United Methodist Church, following his move to NC.
Mr. Morton was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jean Sweet Morton, his grandson, Ben Michael Miller, his parents, Joe B. Morton, Sr. and Katherine Mercer Morton; two sisters, Ruth Morton Korpol and Helen Morton Holt; two brothers, Neal C. Morton and Howard E. Morton.
Surviving are his daughter, Melinda Morton Miller of Winston Salem, NC and his son and daughter-in-law, Lee David Morton and Kelly Kearns Morton, Oviedo, FL; two grandsons, Joe Miller (Macy), Durham, NC and Mark Morton, Oviedo FL and 3 granddaughters, Jessie Spangler (Jeremy), Andalusia, AL, Haley Morton, Albuquerque, NM and Grace Morton (Mani), NY, NY, and a dear nephew, Terry Holt (Rebecca), Clemmons, NC.
There will be a private graveside service on July 1. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St, Kingsport, TN 37664; Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27102; or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston Salem, NC 27103.