CHURCH HILL – Joretta “Jody” Lovin, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022, with her family by her side after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.

Jody was born in Sullivan County, TN and lived her whole life in Church Hill. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. She loved spending most of her time with her husband and son. Jody was an amazing wife and mother who loved her family more than anything; they were her world.

