CHURCH HILL – Joretta “Jody” Lovin, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 10, 2022, with her family by her side after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.
Jody was born in Sullivan County, TN and lived her whole life in Church Hill. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. She loved spending most of her time with her husband and son. Jody was an amazing wife and mother who loved her family more than anything; they were her world.
Jody is preceded in death by her father, Carl Joe Trent; grandmother, Mary Lou Chapman; and many other dear family members.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Buck Lovin; son, Jessee Lovin; mother, Bobby Ike Trent; sister, Linda Reed (Mike); nieces, Christie Barrett (Greg), Jamie Lynn Bates (Addison), Hailey Barrett, Hannah Wolverton (Franky); sister-in-law, Betty Lovin; as well as many other dear family members, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Mr. Joel Whooten officiating.
The family would like to say a special thank to everyone at the Kingsport Oncology for all the love and care given to Jody.