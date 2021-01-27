KINGSPORT – Jordan Scott Johnson, 27, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherri Ann Johnson; paternal grandparents, Rex, Sr. and Phyllis Morelock; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Neff; uncles, Joe and David.
Jordan is survived by his wife, Amy Johnson; son, Jordan Johnson, Jr.; father, Rex Morelock, Jr., god father, Randy Cradic; brothers, Shannon Lee Hawkins (Sharrecca) and Randy Johnson; sisters, Sarah Morelock (Deonte Bristol) and Heather Johnson; cousins, Trevor Bishop and Jared Williams; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow to Morelock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
