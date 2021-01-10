WISE, VA - Jordan Clark Barnette, 34, was joyously welcomed to his heavenly home on Friday, January 8th, 2021.
Jordan was a graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and went on to become co-owner and operator of Freedom Automotive where he serviced his community dutifully and with tremendous honor. Jordan was extraordinarily intelligent, hysterically funny, exceedingly generous, abundantly loving, and an exceptional businessman, golfer, and friend to all.
Jordan’s most significant and shining quality though, was his role as a most devoted family-man. His devotion and love for his children was unmatched, and his role as a father was by far his greatest joy. His children were and will remain his greatest accomplishment and source of pride. Jordan is a beloved father, husband, son, grandson, brother, and friend. His family and friends find comfort in knowing he is in the arms of his Heavenly Father and are so thankful to our Lord and Savior for the time he allowed all of us to spend with such an exceptional and beautiful young man.
Jordan is survived by his loving wife, Gabby Barnette; his two beautiful children, Bailey Jade Rhodes and James Wendell Barnette; His adoring parents, father, Teddy Barnette and wife Karen Barnette, mother, Jan Coleman Arnold and husband Richard Arnold; sister, Jade Barnette Leonard and husband Andrew Leonard; brother, Tristan Cole Barnette; Grandmother, Geraldine Coleman; Grandparents, Wendell Barnette and Brenda Barnette; and father and mother-in-law, Mark and Carol Caruso; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of life services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Zion Family Ministries with Rev. Will Gipe officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the church. In Lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Food Bank of Wise County – P.O. Box 2977, Wise VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family, church or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.