BRISTOL, VA-Joneva Kite Gilliam, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Life Care Center of Greeneville, Tn.
She was a member of the Suburban Christian Church in Bristol, Va. She, along with her husband, were owner/operators of several restaurants in the Tri-Cities area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gilliam; her son, Jerry Gilliam; her parents, Frank and Eva (Hayes) Kite; and her brothers, Kenneth Kite, Dane Kite and Ronald Kite.
Surviving are her sister-in-law, Virginia “Cissy” Kite, Greeneville, Tn.; brothers-in-law, Robert “Bud” Gilliam, Jr., Carl Gilliam and Garnett Gilliam (Carolyn), all of Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Greg Townsend ministering. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the graveside are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave in procession at 12:30pm on Monday, January 3, 2022, to go to the cemetery in procession.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory of Big Stone Gap, Va. is in charge of arrangements.