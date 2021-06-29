KINGSPORT - Jonathan Maxwell Powers, 42, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Jonathan was of the Christian faith and sincerely loved the Lord. He was eager to help people, especially his family and friends. He put his gifts and talents to use in serving others.
He was an expert professional painter who worked for several local painting companies. Some of his jobs included commercial painting of stores in the mall, condominiums, apartments and houses.
Jonathan loved fishing, attending ballgames and spending time with his children. He was witty and fun-loving. Jonathan will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Powers; brother, Forrest Pilgrim; sister, Maria Powers.
Jonathan is survived by his sister, Cheri “Sissy” Hereford (Dr. John); sister-in-law, Susan Taylor; father, Beecher Powers (Norberta); sister, Patra Spaight (K.C.) and Danica Wilhoit; brother, David Powers, Beecher Powers (Anita) and Jacob Powers; children, Scott Powers, Alice Powers, Jonathan Powers and Ryland Powers; several special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Mr. Lee Gragg officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
