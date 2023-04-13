KINGSPORT - Jonathan Lee Carrier, 67, of Kingsport passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Jonathan was a good protector and provider. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Blountville.
Jonathan enjoyed hunting, reading and he was a very accomplished gunsmith.
He received many awards during his 30 years of employment with Eastman.
Those left to cherish Jonathan’s memory are wife, Sandra; children, Jon Carrier (Robyn) of Cheyenne, WY; Heather Marshall (Leo) of Weber City, VA; Jackie Chapman (Katherine) of Bentonville, AR; Angel Franklin (Teddy) of Kingsport, TN; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard “Rick” Carrier (Susan) of Bristol, TN; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 pm with Dr. Clay Austin officiating.
The music will be under the direction of Teresa Reynolds.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.donate.cancer.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Kingsport Oncology and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Jonathan.
The care of Jonathan Lee Carrier and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
