JONESVILLE, VA - Jonathan Fredrick Carroll, age 58, was born August 5, 1964 in Pennington Gap, VA and passed away on January 28, 2023 at his home in Jonesville, VA.
Fondly known as “Jon Jon” or “Jon Boy” to his family and friends, he was a kind and gentle soul, a loving dad, grandpa and son. Jon was an auto mechanic who was always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends with their ride.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Joyce Watts Carroll; his father, John T. Carroll; grandparents, Cecil and Lyda Carroll and Corbitt and Alma Huff.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jessee (Nikki) Carroll of Dryden; daughter, Elizabeth (Duey) Young of Jonesville; granddaughter, Aubrey Carroll; mother, Judy Williams of Pennington Gap; sisters, Sheri (Richard) Hurst of Knoxville, Melissa (Michael) Page of Winchester, VA and Gwen (Mike) Hammer of Staunton, VA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at with Rex Harber officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, in the Huff Cemetery in Pennington Gap. Anyone who would like to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent for the upkeep of Huff Cemetery.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Carroll family.