JONESVILLE, VA - Jonathan Fredrick Carroll, age 58, was born August 5, 1964 in Pennington Gap, VA and passed away on January 28, 2023 at his home in Jonesville, VA.

Fondly known as “Jon Jon” or “Jon Boy” to his family and friends, he was a kind and gentle soul, a loving dad, grandpa and son. Jon was an auto mechanic who was always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends with their ride.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you