BIG STONE GAP, VA- Jonathan Eston Peters, 40 passed away at his home in his sisters arms surrounded by his family on Saturday October 23, 2021 following a courageous hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born on October 6, 1981 to his proud parents, Jimmy and Tricia (Lovell) Peters. Jon “Bubby” was loved and adored by his big sister and bestfriend, Chasity (Lovell) Lane and her husband, Michael; aunts, Janet (Lovell) Akens and Carolyn (Lovell) Herron, who loved and spoiled him throughout his years. He was loved by his uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Jonathan was raised in the coal camp of Exeter in Appalachia, VA. He was a proud Appalachia Bulldog even though he moved to Big Stone Gap and was a graduate of Powell Valley High School. Jon worked at Free Service Tire in Kingsport, Tennessee as a Tire Mechanic where he loved his job and co-workers.
Jonathan was a simple man who loved life, his family and friends. “Uncle Johnny” was a proud, protective and fun-loving uncle to his niece, MCKinleigh Lane whom he loved and adored as his own. Jon loved to watch WWE Wrestling and Football. He was a proud fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Florida Gators. He loved his mom’s cooking, especially her banana pudding and Sunday dinners. He enjoyed going to concerts with his fun-loving uncle Carl Lovell Jr., hanging out by a campfire with his friends especially Damon Ridings, riding around with his cousin Josh Peters but he was happiest fishing on a river bank or lake with his dad by his side.
Jonathan had a very special MeMaw, Patricia ‘Pat’ Harris who he loved and adored. He also became a dog dad to his faithful, rowdy and furry son, Jax Eston who his sister and niece will cherish and love.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Malcolm & Lucille (Pippin) Peters; maternal grandparents, Carl & Elizabeth (Johnson) Lovell; and the love of his life, Katie Harris whom he’s now rejoicing with in Heaven.
Jonathan and his family would like to thank some very special healthcare workers who provided him with excellent care, support and compassion throughout his cancer journey. Heather Sergent, NP of Park Avenue Medical Associates, Southwest Virginia Cancer Center of Norton Staff especially Nurses Martha R, Jessica S, Melissa M, Taylor M, Rebecca S, Deidre B., The Staff of MSA Home Health and Hospice Care.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in the Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lee Stidham and Pastor Justin Davidson officiating.
Burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Carl Lovell, Jr., Eric Lovell, Derek Bishop, Michael Lane, Casey Davidson, Garth Marcum, Chris Akens, Chad Akens, and Josh Peters.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center 671 Highway 58 E Norton, VA 24273.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Peters family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.