Jonathan David Lane Nov 21, 2020

BOONE, NC - Jonathan David Lane, 42, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.