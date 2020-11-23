BOONE, NC – Jonathan David Lane, 42, born on Dec. 29, 1977 in Heidelburg, Germany left this world on Nov. 21, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside serve will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Christy Arnold, Noah Botkin, Billie Carrier, Colby Collier, Brayden Lane, Justin Lane, and Casey Hagood. Honorary pallbearers will be James Lifford and Cooper Lane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home to start a college fund for his son, Cooper.
