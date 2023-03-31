HILTONS, VA - Johnny Wesley Mullins, 77, Hiltons, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence.
Johnny was born in Scott County, VA, on February 27, 1946, to the late Fred W. Mullins and Monnie (Hobbs) Mullins
HILTONS, VA - Johnny Wesley Mullins, 77, Hiltons, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence.
Johnny was born in Scott County, VA, on February 27, 1946, to the late Fred W. Mullins and Monnie (Hobbs) Mullins
In addition to his parents, his wife, Pauline Catherine Mullins; daughter-in-law, Sheila McMurray; sister, Emma Jean Kindrick; and brothers, C.L. Mullins, Fred Mullins, Jr., and Herbert Mullins preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Roger Mullins; sisters, Hattie (Howard) Bennett, Joyce (Euel) Wilmouth, Margie (Don) Goodwin, Mary (Kenneth) Bennett, and Sue (Lee) Crowder; grandchildren, Kayla McMurray, Crystal Peters (Cody), and Matthew Mullins (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Zane and Nolan Dingus, Cayson Peters, and Addie Mullins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Roger Vineyard and Bro. Glen Hartsock officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00p.m., on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:15p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Chris Crowder, Chad Crowder, Josh Crowder, , Aaron Dingus, Cody Peters, Jeff Hartsock and Matthew Mullins will serve as pallbearers. Josh Sims, Derek Sims, Zane Dingus, Nolan Dingus, and Cayson Peters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available for the Mullins family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnny Wesley Mullins.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.