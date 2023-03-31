HILTONS, VA - Johnny Wesley Mullins, 77, Hiltons, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence.

Johnny was born in Scott County, VA, on February 27, 1946, to the late Fred W. Mullins and Monnie (Hobbs) Mullins

