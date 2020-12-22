KINGSPORT - Johnny Shivell, 65, of Kingsport, died Monday, December 21, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Kingsport, where he resided most of his life. Johnny enjoyed traveling, was free spirited, generous and kind to all. He lived life to its fullest and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Johnny was a member of First Presbyterian United Methodist Church. He had worked with his brother as a vet technician before joining the family business in sales at Slip-Not Belting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Ann Shivell.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Kim Shivell of the home; daughter, Jessica Shivell and husband, Josh of Kingsport; grandchildren, Jace, Jemma and Gabe; sister, Laura “Sissy” Drayne and husband, Randell of Kingsport; brothers, Jeff Shivell and wife, Eloise of Kingsport, and David Shivell and wife, Nicki of Kingsport; sister, Barbara Garred and husband, Ed of Williamson, New York; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Day School and Kindergarten, 160 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.