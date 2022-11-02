KINGSPORT - Johnny Ray, 58, of Kingsport, passed away on October 29, 2022, from a courageous battle of cancer, with his family by his bedside. He graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. Johnny worked at Eastman, then moved to North Carolina in November 2008 where he worked at Wal-Mart. He loved watching NASCAR, football, westerns and spending time with his beloved pet, Biscuit.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Earline Ray Templeton and Milam Kay Templeton; grandparents, Lucy Gladys Ray and Woodrow Wilson Ray; several aunts and uncles; adopted father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Linda Hager.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Amanda Ray; sister, Sharon Keys and husband Tim; brothers, Dale Tulloch and wife Brenda, Grant Templeton and wife Gloria, Chad Templeton and wife Melissa; sister-in-law, Shannon Nicholson and fiancé John; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who he loved very much.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Johnny’s mother-in-law and friend that helped taking care of him for the past 3 months, Stella Jackson and Junior Radford. Also special thanks to Amedisys Hospice House for the care they gave Johnny.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Harold Shoemaker officiating. Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.