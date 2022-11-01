KINGSPORT - Johnny Ray, 58, of Kingsport, passed away on October 29, 2022, from a courageous battle of cancer, with his family by his bedside. He graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. Johnny worked at Eastman, then moved to North Carolina in November 2008 where he worked at Wal-Mart. He loved watching NASCAR, football, westerns and spending time with his beloved pet, Biscuit.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Earline Ray Templeton and Milam Kay Templeton; grandparents, Lucy Gladys Ray and Woodrow Wilson Ray; several aunts and uncles; adopted father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Linda Hager.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video