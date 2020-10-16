Johnny Ray Hurd Oct 16, 2020 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MT CARMEL - Johnny Ray Hurd, 66, of Mt. Carmel, TN went to be with Jesus on Monday, October 12, 2020.His arrangements may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnny Ray Hurd Tn Condolence Arrangement Mt. Carmel Jesus Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.