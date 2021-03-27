KINGSPORT - Johnny Myers, 71, of Kingsport, died Sunday night, January 17, 2021 at Baysmont House after a long courageous fight with multiple myeloma. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett, attended East Tennessee State University, and was in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Walter Myers and Blanche Fields Myers; brother, Chuck Myers; father-in-law, Clayton Daugherty; father-in-law, John S. Frazier; and mother-in-law, Madelyn Willis Frazier.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patty Myers; son, Daniel Myers and daughter Holly Carnes; daughter-in-law, Erica Myers; son-in-law, Jimmy Carnes; grandkids, Thomas Myers, Jai Carnes, mother-in-law, Joanne Daugherty; sisters-in-law, Misti White, Sandra Banks, and Debbie Myers; brothers-in-law, Earl White, Johnathan Frazier and wife, Rachael, and David Frazier and wife, Erica; niece, Charlsey Myers Mahle; and several nephews and cousins.
John Myers will be missed but remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum on the hill.
Thank you from the Myers family.