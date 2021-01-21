KINGSPORT - Johnny Myers, 71, of Kingsport, died Sunday night, January 17, 2021 at Baysmont House after a long courageous fight with multiple myeloma. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett, attended East Tennessee State University, and was in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Walter Myers and Blanche Fields Myers; brother, Chuck Myers; father-in-law, Clayton Daugherty; father-in-law, John S. Frazier; and mother-in-law, Madelyn Willis Frazier.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patty Myers; son, Daniel Myers and daughter Holly Carnes; daughter-in-law, Erica Myers; son-in-law, Jimmy Carnes; grandkids, Thomas Myers, Jai Carnes, mother-in-law, Joanne Daugherty; sisters-in-law, Misti White, Sandra Banks, and Debbie Myers; brothers-in-law, Earl White, Johnathan Frazier and wife, Rachael, and David Frazier and wife, Erica; niece, Charlsey Myers Mahle; and several nephews and cousins.
John Myers will be missed but remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend.
In lieu of gifts donations can be made to: “Charger Foundation Inc.” Donations can be mailed to: Charger Foundation Inc. PO Box 765 Martin, Tn 38237. Online: Chargerfoundation.org/donate. A memorial service will be held at a later date Thanks Myers Family.