GRAY - Johnny Musgrove, 78, Gray, peacefully went to be with the Lord at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Johnny was a native of Newton, GA, and following his discharge from the service, made his home in East Tennessee. He was a son of the late Elias Cornelius and Mattie Lee Irvin Musgrove.
Johnny was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran.
He was employed with Eastman Chemical Company as a Lab Supervisor in the Chemical and Acid Division, retiring in 1999 following thirty-eight years of service.
Johnny was an active, devoted member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Unaka Rod and Gun Club and the Elks Club.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Dorthy, Raymond, Clinton, Marzine, Christine, Janie, Benny, Betty, Ann, Harry and Earl.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Lois Musgrove; his three children, Jason Musgrove and wife Shannan, Lewis Center, OH, Nathan Musgrove and wife Rebecca, Savannah, GA, Penelope Musgrove and fiancé Brian Plante’, Hampton; one brother, Harold Musgrove, Conyers, GA; one sister, Geraldine Peters and husband Steve, Dublin, GA; seven grandchildren, Carleigh, Ava, Carter, Connor, Will and Chloe Musgrove, Jeremy Plante’; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service celebrating Johnny’s life will be conducted Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 3:30 P.M., in the Sanctuary of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray, TN 37615. Pastor John Heardman, Dr. Jody Jenkins and Dr. Gene Lasley will officiate.
The family will receive friends Sunday prior to the service from 1:30-3:30 P.M. at the church.
The graveside committal service will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., in the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery, 53 Memorial Ave., Mountain Home, TN 37684. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 A.M.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johnny’s name to Fishing With a Soldier at www.fishingwithasoldier.com.
