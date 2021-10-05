GATE CITY, VA - Johnny Michael Estepp, 85, Gate City, VA passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Wayne Meade, and Rev. G.W. White and officiating. Greg and Becky White will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
