DUNGANNON, VA - Johnny Lee Sluss (John L), 65, Dungannon, VA passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital, Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Holston View, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Sluss family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
