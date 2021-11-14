CHURCH HILL – Johnny Lance Edwards, 51, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
