“The poor man cried and the Lord heard him and saved him out of all his troubles.” Psalms 34:6
CHURCH HILL - Johnny Lance Edwards, 51, of Church Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12, 2021 following a brief illness.
Visiting hours are from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Anderson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. Pallbearers are Luke Edwards, Chad Edwards, Jim Stout, Jimmy Shrum, T.J. Cavin, and Bob Moffitt. Honorary pallbearers are Daryl Herron, Kevin Long, and Mike Hobbs.
Due to COVID concerns the family requests that everyone in attendance wear proper facial coverings and practice all safety precautions.
