“The poor man cried and the Lord heard him and saved him out of all his troubles.” Psalms 34:6
CHURCH HILL - Johnny Lance Edwards, 51, of Church Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12, 2021 following a brief illness. He was much-loved by his family as a devoted husband, father, and papaw and his passing leaves a void in our hearts and lives that will never mend.
Lance was born on May 02, 1970 in Kingsport, TN. He was a 1988 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and earned an Associate’s Degree in History from Northeast State Community College. Lance enlisted and proudly served his country with distinction in the United States Army from 1988 to 1991. He was employed as a Crew Leader in the Grounds Department with the City of Kingsport. Lance humbly served the Lord and his beloved church family as an active member, deacon and teacher at Liberty Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN. Lance was a Civil War enthusiast who enjoyed painting and hunting on his farm.
He was preceded in his passing by his mother, Betty Derrick; grandmother, Sara Edwards; and grandfather, Everette Fleming.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 31 years, Kim Long Edwards; daughter, Emerald Dawn Edwards; son Joshua Luke (Alexis) Edwards; granddaughter Adalyn Blakely Edwards; granddogs Brutus, Daisy, and Odie Edwards, all of Church Hill, TN; dad, Greg Derrick; father, Johnny Edwards; brother, Chad (Amy) Edwards; several aunts and uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and countless friends.
Visiting hours are from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Anderson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265. Pallbearers are Luke Edwards, Chad Edwards, Jim Stout, Jimmy Shrum, T.J. Cavin, and Bob Moffitt. Honorary pallbearers are Daryl Herron, Kevin Long, and Mike Hobbs.
Due to COVID concerns the family requests that everyone in attendance wear proper facial coverings and practice all safety precautions.
To leave an online message for the Edwards family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
