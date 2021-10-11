Johnny L. Miller, Jr., 58, went to be with the Lord at his home on Sunday morning October 10, 2021. Johnny was employed by Gillespie, Inc. for 10 years. During his tenure there he felt more like he had a second family instead of an employer. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and talking about the Lord. His wife Debra was his best friend and the love of his life for 23 years. His beloved little friend and pet companion “Jeb” will greatly miss his master. Johnny was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where he and his wife also served as custodians. He will be sorely missed by all.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Johnny Miller, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Frank and Bertha Miller; maternal grandmother, Ivalee Henson; and several aunts and uncles.
Family left to carry on his legacy include his wife, Debra A. Miller; son, Joshua Miller and wife Stephanie; stepsons, James Denman, Jerry Denman and wife Misty, Jeffery Denman and wife Rachel; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Lisa Lawson and husband Darrell, Brenda Ferguson and husband Eddie; brother, Michael Miller. He was loved by many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.at Pleasant View Baptist Church located at 2101 Stadium Drive. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Minister Darrell Lawson and Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with Minister Darrell Lawson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by10:50 a.m.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Miller family.