CHURCH HILL – Johnny Kern, 68, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Johnny was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Kingsport Press and was the owner of A & B Kern Septic Tank Service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jasper Kern and Lola Baldwin; and sisters Shelby Fields and Brenda Wilson.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shelby Kern; sons, Keith (Rebecca) Kern and Anthony Kern; granddaughter, Bridgett Danielle Kern; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Parent; half-sisters, Tammy Napier, Verna Kern, and Joyce Henson; brothers, Billy Kern (Rhonda) and Hagen Kern (Betty Ruth); half-brother, Paul Kern; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 PM with Bro. Dave Morelock officiating.
