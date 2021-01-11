Sunrise 06-16-1939 – Sunset 01-06-2021
ROGERSVILLE – J.L. Manis, a Marine veteran, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Billy “Red” Manis; his sisters, Anita Reams and Mary Ellen Brooks; his son, Marc “Tony” Manis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary “Kitty” Manis; son, Jon (Roberta) Manis; daughters, DeAnn (Wayne) Spurlock and Amanda Manis; grandchildren, Ray, Tierra, Kendall and Parker; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debie Manis; sisters, Shelby Jean, Barbara (Doug) Arnold, Sharon Mallory, Brenda (Bob) Porter and Carolyn; brothers, James, Darrell (Sherelene) and Sam (Suzanne); special friends Sid, A.J., Wesley; and his loyal dog, “Mork”. He is loved and missed by an extended family and those who knew him.
At his request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be planned and held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Manis family.