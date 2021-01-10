Sunrise 06-16-1939 – Sunset 01-06-2021
Rogersville – J.L. Manis, a Marine veteran, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Billy “Red” Manis; his sisters, Anita Reams and Mary Ellen Brooks; his son, Marc “Tony” Manis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary “Kitty” Manis; son, Jon (Roberta) Manis; daughters, DeAnn (Wayne) Spurlock and Amanda Manis; grandchildren, Ray, Tierra, Kendall and Parker; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debie Manis; sisters, Shelby Jean, Barbara (Doug) Arnold, Sharon Mallory, Brenda (Bob) Porter and Carolyn; brothers, James, Darrell (Sherelene) and Sam (Suzanne) and his loyal dog, “Mork”. As well, he is loved and missed by an extended family and all that knew him, especially by Sid, A.J. and Wesley.
At his request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be planned and held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Manis family.