BULLS GAP - Johnny Hagen Cinnamon, age 66 of Bulls Gap, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was saved at a young age. His path to salvation was led by his sweet mother Pauline and Sunday School Teacher, "Plain" Jane Bradley. Johnny was born to John and Pauline Cinnamon at home in the McCloud Community. He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Brandon Cinnamon; father, John Cinnamon; infant sister, Shelby Cinnamon; brother, Richard Cinnamon; nephew, Jerry "Tate" Robinson, Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Kyle and Effie Robinson; brother-in-law, Jerry Robinson.
He is survived by his precious loving wife of 48 years, Mary Lou Robinson Cinnamon; loving daughter, Heather Cinnamon Bibbins and husband, Jason; three beautiful grandchildren, Hagen Walker-Cinnamon, Clay and Cloey Bibbins; sisters, Barbara (Morgan) Thurman, Dottie (Bill) Mayes, Beverly (Ricky) Greene, Gena (Ron) Cassity; brothers, Jeff (Chamaine) Cinnamon, Bryan Cinnamon; a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. To all those who knew and loved Johnny, he would tell you to be ready to meet the Lord. That is your greatest hope in life. Johnny spoke of his Jesus to people in the hospital during these hard last days.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John North officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Highland Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M.