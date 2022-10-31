Johnny F. Ray Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Johnny F. Ray, 58, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Johnny F. Ray Pass Away Condolence Funeral Home Comfort Battle Recommended for you