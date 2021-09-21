CHURCH HILL - Johnny E. Hammonds, age 85, of Church Hill, passed away on Sunday, September 19th, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Ryan Hammonds and Mike Winegar officiating. A military graveside will follow at Ross Campground Church Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. Pallbearers serving the family will be; Jonathan Hammonds, Ryan Hammonds, John Carter, Jason Carter, Jerry Salyer and Roger Sensabaugh. Honorary pallbearers will be; David Parker, Randy Marsh, Bobby Tranbarger, Jim Kelly, Evan Hammonds, Don Brooks and Gary Spears.
All those wishing to attend the visitation or funeral service are asked to please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing when possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Campground Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Hammonds family.