CHURCH HILL - Johnny E. Hammonds, age 85, of Church Hill, passed away on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. He was born to Mort and Ethel Hammonds on December 7th, 1935. Johnny married his love, Joyce Carter on February 5th, 1955. Johnny was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the Army and was stationed in Korea. Johnny was a retiree of AFG (AGC) where he worked as a furnace operator. He was a member of Ross Campground United Methodist Church in Church Hill and served his church and community lovingly for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John and Mattie Carter; brother, Don Hammonds; and sister-in-law, Jean Hammonds.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; sons, Ronnie (Rose) and Terry (Valerie); daughter, Janet (Mike); grandchildren, Jon (Kendra), Evan (Leeann), Ryan (Mandy), Christy (Tyler), Michelle (Kenny) and John (Amanda); special nephew whom Johnny loved like a grandson, Gabe; the lights of his life, great-grandchildren, Barrett, Grace, Evandor and Lilliana; brother-in-law, Wayne Carter (Terry); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Ryan Hammonds and Mike Winegar officiating. A military graveside will follow at Ross Campground Church Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. Pallbearers serving the family will be; Jonathan Hammonds, Ryan Hammonds, John Carter, Jason Carter, Jerry Salyer and Roger Sensabaugh. Honorary pallbearers will be; David Parker, Randy Marsh, Bobby Tranbarger, Jim Kelly, Evan Hammonds, Don Brooks and Gary Spears.
All those wishing to attend the visitation or funeral service are asked to please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing when possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Campground Cemetery Fund.
