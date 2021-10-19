KINGSPORT - Johnny Dow Peters, 64, of Kingsport, TN, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 17, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Boise, Idaho, on August 31, 1957. He was a graduate of Ketron High School and never met a stranger. A proud union man, he lived for his family, fishing, and UT football.
Johnny is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Barbara; his daughter Tiffany; daughter Audrey and son-in-law Matt Bingham; grandson Caleb Stout; sisters Kim Burkey, Donna Simpson, Jean Collins, and Linda Price; brothers Bill Peters and Danny Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Peters and Mary Ferry; sisters, Selena Williams and Peggy Haynes; and brother, Gary Peters.
The family will receive friends at East Lawn Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21, from 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Mike Stout.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, TN, or Petworks Animal Services, 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN, 37660
Online condolences may be made to the Peters family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Peters family.