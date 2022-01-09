GREENEVILLE – Johnny D. Helton, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held from 5:00 -7:00 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral chapel with Rev. Jessee Swanner and Rev. Gary Morefield officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Helton, Jimmy Helton, Chris Helton, Ryan Gilreath, Eugene Baker, Mickey Lane, and Charlie Sexton.
