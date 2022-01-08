GREENEVILLE – Johnny D. Helton, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Johnny was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired truck driver from Cooper Motor Lines. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and brother who loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Julia Greer Helton; brother, Freddy Gene Helton (Ginger).
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Karen Baker Helton; sons, Matthew Helton (Ashley), and Timothy Helton (Jordan); grandchildren, Destinee Helton, Penelope Helton, Sebastian Helton, Scarlett Helton, Grace Collier, and Garrett Collier; sisters, Patsy Strother, Betty Johnson (Sidney), and Dovie Dean (Steve); brother, Jimmy Helton (Heidi); several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held from 5:00 -7:00 PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral chapel with Rev. Jessee Swanner and Rev. Gary Morefield officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Helton, Jimmy Helton, Chris Helton, Ryan Gilreath, Eugene Baker, Mickey Lane, and Charlie Sexton.
To leave an online message for the Helton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Helton family.