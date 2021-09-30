FALL BRANCH - Johnny Coglianese, 16, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, he was a lifelong resident of Fall Branch. Johnny attended Daniel Boone High School. He was a very outgoing young man who enjoyed life and loved being with his friends and family. Johnny enjoyed a variety of sports and was a huge Denver Broncos fan. He loved his family and always wanted the best for everyone. As Daniel said in the bible when his child died, “I will no longer see him on this earth but I will go to him.”
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Frances Coglianese and Elvin and Mary Jo Kinsler.
Johnny is survived by his parents, Jim and Glenda Coglianese; brother, Anthony Coglianese; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rylan Trout, Creed Musick, Landon Carrico, Kyle McClelland, Dalton Winegar, Eli Noe, Jeremy Hutchins, Hunter Jobe, Noah Goodman, Dylan Strickler, and Micah Manship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.