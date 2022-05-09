“In my Father’s house are many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you I go to prepare a place for you.”
CHURCH HILL – Johnny B. Seal entered into his father’s mansion on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born in Treadway in Hawkins County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Seal; sisters, Marie Chappell and Wanda Rogers; infant sister, Dorothy Nadine; brothers, Jack Seal and Bud Seals; parents, Charlie and Helen Seal.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Seal; sons, Randy Seals (Mary Ann) and Michael Seal; grandchildren, Segan Seal, Landon Seal, Paul Seal, Emily Seal, and Creed Wagner; dear friend, Joe Hughes; brothers, G.B. Seal (Joe); sisters, Sue Harvey and Christine Robinson.
He loved God, his family and NASCAR. He never met a stranger.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at his daughter’s residence 817 Brentwood Drive Mount Carmel, TN 37645. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Greg Fletcher. Music will be provided by Brian Burchfield.
On Wednesday, May 11 at 4:00 PM all are asked to come celebrate with a covered dish at Laurel Run Park Shelter #1.
To leave an online message for the Seal family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Seal family.