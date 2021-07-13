GATE CITY, VA - Johnny Allen Sturgill, 61, Gate City, VA, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on May 11, 1960, in Dayton, OH to the late Pearlee Sturgill Bowen.
In addition to his mother, his stepfather, Jack Gilmer Pearcy, Sr. preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Owens Sturgill; daughter, Amber Nicole Tipton and fiancée, Nathan Hagy, Gate City, VA; sisters, Barbara Long, Gate City, VA, Debbie Tate, Gate City, VA, Sheila Ball, Kingsport, TN, Christy Atkinson, Kingsport, TN, Patty Hutchins, Kingsport, TN, Renda Faye Keith, Nickelsville, VA, Johnna Lane, Weber City, VA; brothers, Jimmy Pearcy, Hiltons, VA, Jack Pearcy, Weber City, VA, Kenny Pearcy, Duffield, VA, Bill Pearcy, Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Alexia Balthis and Jacob Tipton; great granddaughter, Ellie Ann Faye Balthis; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Charlie Mack Daugherty, Jr. officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
An online guest register is available for the Sturgill family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Johnny Allen Sturgill.