KINGSPORT - Johnnie Pullara Jr., 77, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Johnnie Pullara Sr. and Adelina Cacciatore. Johnnie will forever be remembered for his ability to make anyone laugh, selfless nature, and God given musical talent.
Johnnie was a loving father, friend, and band member. He played in bands for forty years, as a drummer and vocalist, and could belt out any song from Vince Gill to Freddie Fender. Johnnie loved to share his musical gift through karaoke when he wasn't rocking out as an opener for Clint Black. He was a collector of stamps and coins - and had quite the impressive collection. Johnnie loved to build model airplanes and use his telescope to look at the stars and study astronomy; he was a true "Jack of-all-trades". His selfless nature led him to joining the Jericho Shriners, Masons, and the Hillbillies; Johnnie strived to care for others and do what he could to help someone in need.
Along with his parents, Johnnie is preceded in death by his step father, Mr. Davis; and two brother-in-laws.
His survivors include his son, Jason Pullara; sisters, Maryjane Iglesias, and Geneive Prado; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Pullara family will have a Funeral Service to honor Johnnie's life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 5 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Pullara family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664. (423) 288-2081
