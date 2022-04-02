KINGSPORT - Johnnie Harvey Williams, 80, of Kingsport, passed from death to life March 31, 2022.
Johnnie was born in Scott County, Virginia to the late Pollard and Georgia Lawson Williams. Johnnie was a devoted father, husband, brother and friend. He was the epitome of strength, selflessness, courage and meekness. He enjoyed his grandchildren staying with him, many trips together and loved beating them at checkers, he loved them and made sure they knew.
He enjoyed working hard every day until it just became impossible for him to continue. He was always willing to be of help to anyone from plumbing, carpentry to any kind of electrical work. Johnnie was employed with Bays Mountain Construction for several years. Johnnie was a genuine example of the living word, he was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church and his joy was to worship God. He prayed fervently for everyone. Never a complaint nor a negative word against anyone ever crossed his lips. Johnnie’s daily prayer was to see his loved ones living for God and on their way to heaven.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sister, Gertie, brother, Clayton, nephew, Anthony and step-grandson, Cameron.
Left to cherish Johnnie’s memory are his loving wife Cindy; son, John Williams (Charlotte Gill); stepson, David; sisters, Delorise (Zane) Egan; Kay (JD) Light; brothers, Darrell Williams (Pat); R. L. Williams (Patsy); step grandchildren, Courtney Figora (Matthew) and Corey Jones; nieces, Amanda , Gail, Amber; nephews, Jason and David.
As a family of faith we know that just as God numbers the hairs on our head, he also ordered the number of our days. We rest in knowing that he is now rejoicing in a race well run and now has won!
The Williams family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, April 4, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 1 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm with Reverend David Luster officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at East Tennessee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the Williams family has requested that donations be made in Johnnie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or to Sunnyside Baptist Church Building Fund 406 Cooks Valley Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Williams family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081