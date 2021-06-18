DUFFIELD, VA - Johnnie Dewie Tippett, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Friday, June 18, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence.
Services will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jackie Frazier, Rev. Carl Rogers and Bro. Joe Townsend officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Bowen Cemetery, Cliff Mountain Way, Duffield, VA for military honors conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 and American Legion Post 243 of Norton, VA.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Townsend, Matthew Tippett, Luke Tippett, Mike Bowen, Dustin Bach and Dakota Bledsoe.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Cox, James Bowen, Roger Jessee, Robert Townsend and Lester Helton.
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice especially Andy and Heather.
To express condolences to the Tippett family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Tippett family.