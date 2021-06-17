DUFFIELD, VA - Johnnie Dewie Tippett, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was a member of American Legion Post #265 of Gate City and Post #243 of Norton. He was a Vietnam veteran, previously worked at Fisher Body in Michigan, and was a coal miner for 23 years.
He was born March 8, 1944 in Franklin, NC, a son of the late William Jess Tippett and Regina (Woody) Tippett Bullen; In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Keith Tippett; step dad, James Pryor Bullen; step sisters, Donna Thrush and Doris Curran.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Kyoline Bowen Tippett; Son, Jeffery Howard Tippett and wife Jodi; Daughter, Kimberly Ann Tippett Townsend; grandchildren, Kayla Townsend, Aaron Townsend and Holly Dorton, Matthew Tippett, Haley Tippett and Luke Tippett; great grandchild (His pride and Joy), Dakota Joseph Townsend; siblings, Wanda Brinkman and husband Ron, Ernie Tippett and wife Linda, Claude Tippett, and Debbie (P-Nut) Bullen Fultz; lifelong friend and brother, Russell Cox; several nieces, nephews, family and friends; faithful companion for the last 6 months, Milo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Friday, June 18, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence.
Services will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jackie Frazier, Rev. Carl Rogers and Bro. Joe Townsend officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Bowen Cemetery, Cliff Mountain Way, Duffield, VA for military honors conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 and American Legion Post 243 of Norton, VA.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Townsend, Matthew Tippett, Luke Tippett, Mike Bowen, Dustin Bach and Dakota Bledsoe.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Cox, James Bowen, Roger Jessee, Robert Townsend and Lester Helton.
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice especially Andy and Heather.
To express condolences to the Tippett family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Tippett family.