GREGG HOLLOW - Johnnie Bill Gregg, 70, of Gregg Hollow, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2022 at his residence. He was a loving, kind man who had many friends, especially the staff at the Gray Pharmacy.

Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Gregg, Sr. and Jessie May (Ryans) Gregg; his brothers, Verlin, Marshall, Frankie, Lawrence Jr. “Junie”, and two infant brothers. He is survived by his brothers, Paul Gregg and Kenny Gregg; his sister-in-law, Terresia Ann Gregg; his nieces, Teresa Diane Ellis and husband Mark, Kimberly Cutshall and fiancé, D.J. Gilbert; his nephew, Geoffrey Gregg; his great nieces, Stephanie Ellis, Brittany Cutshall, Tiffany Ferguson and husband, Josh, Harley Cutshall; his great-great nephews, Cameron and Jackson Ellis; along with many friends and neighbors.

Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Bacon-Kincheloe Cemetery, Jonesborough, with Pastor Eddie McAmis officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video