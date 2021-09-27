CHUCKEY - Johnnie Armstrong, 87, of Chuckey (Bethany Community), went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Johnnie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of The American Legion Posts 3/265, and a member of Bethany F.W.B. Church. He had retired in 1989 following 38 years of service with Rockwell Enterprises.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Odle Armstrong McAmis; stepfather, I. R. “Rufe” McAmis. He is survived by several cousins; and special friends, Terry, Lowanda & Junior Dawson and Gene Hood.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bethany F.W.B. Church Cemetery with Pastor Roger Free and Bill Reed officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Posts 3/265.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday School Class at Bethany F.W.B. Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany F.W.B. Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Phyllis White, 1720 Foxtail Lane, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Armstrong family.