Johnathan Scott Powers Dec 9, 2022

BLOUNTVILLE - Johnathan Scott Powers, 28, of Blountville, TN passed away Monday, December 5, 2022.

Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.