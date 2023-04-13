WISE, VA - Family and friends celebrate the life of John Wright. John passed on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Florida.
He was born in 1942 to Clarence and Alta Wright in Pound, VA, where he was raised. John graduated from Pound High School in 1960.
He attended the University of Richmond and ultimately graduated in 1966 from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy where he was the regent of Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity and a member of Alpha Sigma Chi, an honorary leadership society. After graduation, he served his country as a pharmacist in Seoul, Korea, as a member of the United States Army.
John practiced pharmacy for over 40 years in Norton, Virginia. He made lifelong friends serving on the Board of Directors of First Commonwealth Bank in Wise, Norton Community Hospital and Dickenson County Community Hospital.
As a young man, he was a pool shark and talented basketball player. He later enjoyed playing golf.
John was a beloved and respected member of the community he cherished. He was a man of faith. His kindness, generosity, love of people, and contagious laugh made him unforgettable. He was adored by his friends and family, and his extraordinary warmth made his love evident to all those he treasured.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay Wright; his daughter, Heather Wright and son-in-law, Ray Gonzalez of Florida; his grandchildren, Eliana and Zeinon Gonzalez of Florida and Rex Wesley Wright of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Wesley Wright; parents, Clarence and Alta Wright; brothers, Clarence Jr, Emory, Clyde and Larry Wright and sister, Margaret Weaver.
The family invites you to a gathering at the Inn at Wise on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. to share stories and memories of John. A graveside committal service with Military Rites will be held at the Wise Cemetery at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Family and friends will meet at the Cemetery for services, please park behind First Bank and Trust on Main Street in Wise in the parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. Please visit www.alzdiscovery.org/donate to make a donation in memory of John.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
