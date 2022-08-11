KINGSPORT - Dave Alvis, 69, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 2, 1953, in Sullivan County, TN to the late John and Lucille Morrison Alvis.

