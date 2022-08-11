KINGSPORT - Dave Alvis, 69, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 2, 1953, in Sullivan County, TN to the late John and Lucille Morrison Alvis.
Dave attended school in Sullivan County graduating from Sullivan High School.
He will always be remembered for his kind and generous nature. He was loved by many friends and extended family for his “quirkey” responses and “Daveisms.”
Dave was self-employed owning Alvis Painting Company and was a partner in A&T Pressure Washing for over thirty years contracting through Eastman.
He received Christ at a young age and recently started attending Bays Mountain Baptist Church where he found comfort and support from Pastor Tim Nelson and the entire congregation. To you all, we are forever grateful.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his nephew, Levi Alvis.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary K. Masters; sister, Joan Alvis Barbour (Amos); brother, Mark Steven Alvis; step-daughter, Kelci Wright (Craig); step-son, Jason McDermitt (Carrie); granddaughter, Avery Wright; grandsons, Mason Wright and Cooper McDermitt; nieces, Amy Barbour Chastain and Ginger Canty Story (Tim); nephew, Brett Alvis; great-grand nieces, Whitney Courtney, Ruby and Olive Canty, great-great grand niece and nephew, Maddie and Parker; numerous cousins and dear friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Nelson, Amos Barbour and Kelci Wright officiating.
Serving as pallbearers, Amos Barbour, Steve Alvis, Jason McDermitt, Cooper McDermitt, Craig Wright and Mason Wright. Honorary pallbearers, Frank Watkins, Tom Tilson, Gene Tunnell, Jim Slemp, Bill Stone and Johnny Murray.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at B.H.M.A. Hematology Associates of NE TN, third floor Oncology Ward, Wilcox Hall and Amedisys Hospice.