John Wesley Depew, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed over on November 15, 2020, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital at the age of 61 years.
Born in Kingsport December 16, 1958, Wes moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1991. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from Campbellsville University in December, 1996. He was currently serving Dixie Hills Baptist Church, Bolivar, TN.
He will be missed greatly by his wife of 40 years Barbara Fields Depew, formerly of Kingsport, son Daniel and his wife Sara Depew of Bartlett, and their four sons and daughter Jenny Depew of Nashville. Other family members include one brother Stan and wife Margaret Depew, Kingsport, and their family and one sister Jada Jones, Kingsport, and her family. Wes was predeceased by his mother Jacqueline Miller Depew 2013 and his father Keener C. Depew 2016.
A visitation was held November 20 at Oak Hill Funeral Home, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, with graveside service and interment in Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family requests year-end charitable donations to: Tennessee Baptist Mission Board in name of Rev. John Wesley Depew, P. O. Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068
Please select a project at tnbaptist.org/missions-ministries/volunteer-missions.