KINGSPORT - John William Hale, 82 of Kingsport, died August 29, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Hale family.
KINGSPORT - John William Hale, 82 of Kingsport, died August 29, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Hale family.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription