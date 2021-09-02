KINGSPORT - John Hale, life of the Kingsport party, told his final joke on Sunday, August 29, 2021 among friends at home.
A family graveside service will be conducted Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 2-4pm at Allandale Mansion.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Kingsport Boy & Girls Club, www.kbgc.org.
